In the Kitchen with Sharon this week I made a chicken fajita casserole. This is the perfect dish to make. You can make it the night before and cover it, put in the refrigerator and bake when you get home or go ahead and bake it and warm it up. Either way it is good.

When I got home last night I warmed it up and plus I put a soft tortilla shell in the skillet and toasted it on both sides, added my chicken fajita mixture, and put a dollop of sour cream on top. Wow It was so good. Goes perfect with a salad — and there is dinner.

I took eight chicken thighs (boneless) and baked it on 350 for about 40 minutes. When they were done I shredded the chicken up and put it into a bowl, then I cut up a red bell pepper into strips along with two medium onions, put them in a skillet with a little oil, and while that was cooking I got a bowl and added a block of cream cheese along with a package of cheddar cheese and a pack of fajita mix. I mixed that all together and added the red peppers and onions to the cream cheese and cheese mixture, and last of all I added the shredded chicken.

I poured it into a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish and sprinkled it with cheddar cheese, put into the oven on 350 degrees and baked for about 20 minutes or so as the chicken and the peppers and onions were cooked so it didn’t take long to bake. Take it out of the oven and add a dollop of sour cream and you have something delicious. I will definitely make this again. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

If you have any recipes to share I would be glad to put them in my column. Please send them, along with a picture and maybe a story about the recipe, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.