Model T’s, cell phone service comes to Hillsboro

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1912, the Hillsboro Dispatch described Mowrystown as a village of flourishing mills and well-to-do people who were about to enjoy their own electric light plant that would also provide power to Sardinia. Charles Wise and his father-in-law Amelious Sonner were the backers, with the cost reported to be $10,000.

Miller & Sauners in Mowrystown had the new 1912 Ford Model T’s in stock and completely equipped. A four-door touring car was $690, a commercial roadster was $590 or a new Ford Town Car was $900. Each car came with a top, windshield, gas lamps, generator, speedometer, three oil lamps, horn and a kit of tools as standard equipment.

For those still using a horse and buggy to get around, C.R. Patterson & Sons in Greenfield advertised how customers could realize a $5 savings on buggy painting. All work was absolutely guaranteed, and they painted more than 400 buggies in 1911.

Those expecting to start young orchards were advised to be on the lookout for the periodical cicada, commonly known as the 17-year locust. It was reported to be due back in Ohio during the summer of 1914. Local entomologists reported that based on previous observations, they wouldn’t re-appear in Highland County until 1923.

Woman were admonished to join the Hoosier club at Chas. Richards, Hillsboro’s greatest furniture store. Housewives could buy a new Hoosier kitchen cabinet for just a dollar per week.

Mr. E. Green advertised the he was looking for “the unfound jewel,” writing that he “wanted a woman for a wife. I am not looking for a Queen; this girl must be all woman, and no clothes horse need apply.”

This week in 1937, The Hillsboro News-Herald featured an ad for Greyhound, where riders could save twice on the lowest fares ever offered and a savings of 20 percent on the return trip. Round trips to Chillicothe were $1.45, to Parkersburg, W. Va. was $4.45 and for a meeting in St. Louis, round trip was $11.80. You couild get your tickets at the Parker Hotel.

Floyd Holland escaped serious injury when an 18-inch diameter tree was uprooted by strong winds and fell directly across his new Plymouth sedan. The car was parked in the driveway of a neighbor on North West Street and suffered moderate damage to the hood.

T.A. Howell sold a large black walnut tree that had grown in his front yard to the Talbert Lumber Co. of Sardinia for a reported price of $225, which the paper said was the largest price ever paid for a walnut tree.

There were four survivors of eight teams that began play in the 1937 Highland County Basketball Tournament at the Belfast gymnasium. Lynchburg, Leesburg, Highland and Marshall were still in competition, but Mowrystown, Sinking Spring, Buford and Belfast saw their seasons come to an end.

Byron Clark, Highland County treasurer, said that the last day to pay real estate taxes was March 1, 1937. There would be no extensions granted, and late payers could expect a 10 percent penalty.

At the New Bell’s Theatre, on stage next weekend direct from WLW Radio was Ma & Pa McCormick and their Brown County Revelers. On the big screen was William Boyd as Hop-a-long Cassidy in the western drama “Borderland.”

For $3,000, a 100-acre farm in Marshall and Jackson townships was for sale. The price included five cows and a calf, two heifer calves, six sows and a boar, 110 White Rock laying hens and 15 acres of wheat.

This week in 1963, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that a Fairfax-area man lost not only his barn to a fire, but also $4,000 in cash he had hidden in metal boxes in the hay mow. He showed the fire marshal and sheriff Walt Reffitt the boxes contents, which consisted of ashes and some fire-blackened coins. The 81-year old man said, “That was my life savings.”

In sports, Buford and Lynchburg were co-champions in the county basketball league, and the issue of who would be the sole champ was scheduled to be decided in a sudden-death game at Wilmington High School.

Showing at the Colony Theatre was the biblical-epic “Barabbas,” starring Anthony Quinn, Silvana Mangano, Arthur Kennedy and Ernest Borgnine. Tthe film included battling gladiators and a scene of the crucifixion of Christ that was shot during an actual total solar eclipse.

Fawley’s Pizza was your neighborhood pizzeria, and its ad touted breakfast, lunches and evening meals, in addition to carry-out pizza.

Hillsboro Auto Co. had the “fun car of 1963,” the Mercury Comet Sportster, and while supplies lasted, you could geta twin-LP Arnold Palmer golf instruction album. For the more practical for the family-minded, they also had the new ’63 Falcon in 16 models with a V-8 under the hood.

This week in 1993, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that cellular telephone was coming to Hillsboro and Highland County. Ameritech reported that the new coverage area would adjoin other Ameritech cell service to the north and west, and would extend to SR 753 to the east and to Winchester to the south.

Showing at the Colony Theatre was the comedy and drama with “Home Alone 2” at 7 p.m. and Mel Gibson in “Forever Young” at 9:30 p.m. on the big screen.

Coach Glenn Burns and his Lady Indians defeated West Union 43-34 to win the first sectional tournament in the school’s history at Unioto High School.

One of the sure signs of spring was happening Friday, March 5 as the G & W Tastee Freeze in Hoagland was re-opening.

There was a new cop on the beat in Hillsboro, and he was 16-months old, had four legs and his bite was worse than his bark. A German Shepherd named Barney was sworn in for duty by his owner and handler, patrol officer Chuck Mulligan.

Jerry Haag Motors advertised that “now is the time to buy” a great car or truck for 1993. A ’93 Chevrolet Lumina 4-door sedan was $259 per month, a new Chevy S-10 pickup truck was $185 a month, or for the economy minded, a like-new Geo Metro was $141 monthly.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_f-look-back-logo-new-3.jpg

A look back at news items through the years