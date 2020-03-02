Primary election races and issues

March 9 to March 13 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 2 to March 6 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 17. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting began on Feb. 19 and continues until March 16 at the Highland County Board of Elections, located in the Hi-Tech Center at 1575 N. High St., Suite 200.

To find your polling location based on your address, go to lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/highland/pollfinder.aspx. To find your polling location based on your voter registration, go to lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/highland/vtrlookup.aspx.

The Highland County Board of Elections is looking for precinct election officials, also known as poll workers.

Precinct election officials must be registered to vote. High school seniors are eligible to serve as precinct election officials.

Those interested in becoming a precinct election official must sign up before the first training date on March 5.

For questions or to sign up to be a precinct election official, call the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961.

Below are the races and issues on the ballot for precincts throughout Highland County. Races are listed alphabetically by precinct.

Nonpartisan ballots only include issues.

Federal government elections

Democratic primary ballot

Delegates-at-large and alternates-at-large to the national convention (vote for up to one): Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden Jr., Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, and Elizabeth Warren.

Note: According to The New York Times, the following candidates, as of March 2, have dropped out of the race: Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick and Tom Steyer.

At press time, Joseph R. Biden Jr., Michael R. Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren were still in the race.

Republican primary ballot

Delegates-at-large and alternates-at-arge to the national convention (vote for up to one): Donald J. Trump.

State government elections

Democratic primary ballot

Representative to Congress, 2nd District: Jaime M. Castle.

Justice of the Supreme Court (full term beginning Jan. 1, 2021): John P. O’Donnell.

Justice of the Supreme Court (full term beginning Jan. 2, 2021): Jennifer Brunner.

State Representative, 91st District: Scott M. Dailey.

Republican primary ballot

Representative to Congress, 2nd District (vote for one): H. Robert Harris and Brad Wenstrup.

Justice of the Supreme Court (full term beginning Jan. 1, 2021): Sharon L. Kennedy.

Justice of the Supreme Court (full term beginning Jan. 2, 2021): Judi French.

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District (full term beginning Feb. 9, 2021): Peter B. Abele.

Member of State Central Committee, Man, 17th District: Phil A. Bowman.

Member of State Central Committee, Woman, 17th District: Bonnie Ward.

State Representative, 91st District: Shane Wilkin.

County elections

Democratic primary ballot

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, General Division (full term beginning Feb. 9, 2021): Rocky A. Coss.

Republican primary ballot

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile and Probate Division (full term beginning Feb. 9, 2021): Kevin L. Greer.

County Commissioner (full term beginning Jan. 2, 2021): David T. Daniels.

County Commissioner (full term beginning Jan. 3, 2021): Terry L. Britton.

Prosecuting Attorney: Anneka P. Collins.

Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas: Dwight O. Hodson.

Sheriff: Donnie Barrera.

County Recorder: Chad E. McConnaughey.

County Treasurer: Vickie L. Warnock.

County Engineer: Christopher M. Fauber.

Coroner: Jeff Beery.

County Central Committee elections

Brushcreek Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Jeff Ryan.

Clay Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Aric Fiscus.

Concord Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Chuck Emery.

Dodson Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Bill Fawley.

Fairfield Township — Republican primary ballot

(E) Member of County Central Committee: Kevin J. Zimmerman.

(W) Member of County Central Committee (vote for up to one): Ken Davis and Jeremy Kibbey.

Greenfield — Republican primary ballot

(N) Member of County Central Committee: Phyllis N. Matlack.

(S) Member of County Central Committee: Terry G. Washburn.

Hamer Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Kristy Wilkin.

Hillsboro — Republican primary ballot

(1NE) Member of County Central Committee: Roger L. Huffman.

(2NW) Member of County Central Committee: Charles H. Walker.

(3SE) Member of County Central Committee: James M. Grove.

(4SWA) Member of County Central Committee: Jan Vosper.

(4SWB) Member of County Central Committee: Richard R. Donley.

Jackson Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Philip J. Weyrich.

Leesburg — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Shawn C. Priest.

Liberty Township — Republican primary ballot

(NE) Member of County Central Committee: Susan Parker.

(NW) Member of County Central Committee: Montey Scott.

(S) Member of County Central Committee: Terry L. Britton.

Lynchburg — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Terry Burden.

Madison Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Steve Hunter.

Marshall Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Tom Shawhan.

New Market Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Donnie Barrera.

Paint Township — Republican primary ballot

(N) Member of County Central Committee: Steven M. Karnes.

(SE) Member of County Central Committee: Jon Salyer.

(SW) Member of County Central Committee: Roger D. Ruggles.

Penn Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Jeff Duncan.

Salem Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Karen Faust.

Union Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Peggy J. Hite.

Washington Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: John B. Setty.

Whiteoak Township — Republican primary ballot

Member of County Central Committee: Linda K. Roush.

Issues

Issue 1: Proposed tax levy for the Highland County Board of Health — An additional tax for the benefit of Highland County for the purpose of providing sufficient funds to carry out the health programs of the Highland County Board of Health at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. Issue 1 appears on all Highland County ballots.

Issue 2: Proposed tax levy for Penn Township — An additional tax for the benefit of Penn Township for the purpose of cemetery maintenance at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. Issue 2 appears on all Penn Township ballots.

Information for this story was provided by the Highland County Board of Elections.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

