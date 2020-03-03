HCHS St. Patrick’s Day Brunch

The Highland County Historical Society is holding its annual St. Patrick’s Day Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Highland House Museum at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

The meal is always home-cooked, and this year’s menu includes baked ham, biscuits and gravy, cheesy potatoes, savory egg bake, applesauce, pastries and drinks. Donations are appreciated and proceeds help to preserve and promote the history of Highland County.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Highland House at 937-393-3392 and leaving your name and number in your group.

Submitted by Vicki Knauff, Highland County Historical Society.