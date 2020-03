SR 73 will be closed between Jaybird Road and Boyd Road on Thursday, March 5 at 8 a.m. for a culvert replacement.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure via SR 73, SR 32 and SR 772. The route will reopen by 3:30 p.m.

For more information contact Matthew McGuire at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by Ohio Department of Transportation.