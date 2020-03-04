Posted on by

Commissioners proclaim 4-H Week in Highland County


The Highland County commissioners issued a proclamation during their Wednesday meeting honoring the accomplishments of 4-H and proclaiming the week of March 8-14 as Ohio and Highland County 4-H Week. Shown, from left, are 4-H Educator Danielle Combs, members Trinity Edenfield and Sydney Hamilton, commission president Jeff Duncan, member Sara Newsome, 4-H Educator Kathy Bruynis and commissioner Terry Britton.

Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

