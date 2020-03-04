A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Emma, a young mixed-breed. Emma is a sweetheart who would make a good family dog. Though she’s good with children, Emma should be the only dog in the house. She loves everyone unconditionally and loves to be hugged and petted. A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions estimates that she’s about 1 year old and weighs about 52 pounds. Emma is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and ready to find her forever family. Those who would like to meet Emma or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions should call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions” Facebook page.

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Emma, a young mixed-breed. Emma is a sweetheart who would make a good family dog. Though she’s good with children, Emma should be the only dog in the house. She loves everyone unconditionally and loves to be hugged and petted. A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions estimates that she’s about 1 year old and weighs about 52 pounds. Emma is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and ready to find her forever family. Those who would like to meet Emma or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions should call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions” Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Emma-2C_edit.jpg This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Emma, a young mixed-breed. Emma is a sweetheart who would make a good family dog. Though she’s good with children, Emma should be the only dog in the house. She loves everyone unconditionally and loves to be hugged and petted. A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions estimates that she’s about 1 year old and weighs about 52 pounds. Emma is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and ready to find her forever family. Those who would like to meet Emma or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions should call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions” Facebook page. Courtesy photo