Five sentenced to prison

Four men and one woman received prison sentences Wednesday in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Rocky Coss meted out the sentences for convictions that included drug possession, escape and assault.

Jeremy Underwood, 26, Hillsboro, was sentenced to 24 months confinement, with 151 days credit for time served, after his conviction of violating a protection order or agreement, a third-degree felony.

Rem M. Skeens, 19, Greenfield, received multiple prison terms ordered to be served consecutively in connection with assault, escape and drug possession charges. He received 12 months imprisonment on a fourth-degree felony charge of assault on a peace officer, another 12-month sentence on a third-degree felony charge of escape and six months for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Michael D. Williams, 30, Owensville, was given a 12-month prison sentence with two days credit for time served following his conviction on a fourth-degree felony charge of possession of heroin.

Tina L. Cockrell, 46, who court documents listed as homeless in Hillsboro, was sentenced to 12 months at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville on a charge of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony. She was given 135 days credit for jail time already served.

Jonathan N. Stevens, 37, Lynchburg, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with 66 days credit for time served, following conviction of having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony. The weapon in question, a J. Stevens & Tool Co. 12-gauge double barrel shotgun, was forfeited to the Greenfield Police Department.

Joshua Arnold, 30, Manchester, was sentenced to three years of community control and admission to the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket following conviction on a fifth-degree felony charge of theft. He was also ordered to successfully complete a drug treatment program and was released to the custody of Clinton County authorities.

Francis Jordan, 42, Greenfield, was granted admission to the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket and sentenced to three years community control after sentencing on a third-degree felony of aggravated possession of methamphetamine. He was also ordered to successfully complete a drug treatment program, and to pay $379 restitution to the Greenfield Police Department and prosecuting attorney.

Jonah L. Hatfield, 37, Leesburg, was sentenced to three years community control after his conviction on a theft of drugs charge, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was also ordered to successfully complete Ed’s Place residential treatment program for substance abuse and recommended aftercare; to pay restitution to the victims of his crime and have no further contact with them, and to seek gainful employment once the treatment program has been completed.

Benjamin W. Faul, 41, Maysville, Ky., was sentenced to three years community control for his conviction of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to successfully complete the Ed’s Place residential drug treatment program and recommended aftercare, with the firearms listed in count three of the indictment to be forfeited to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Justyn N. Osborne, 22, Hillsboro, received a sentence of three years community control on a fourth-degree felony conviction of failure to appear and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to successfully complete Kent’s Place residential drug treatment program and recommended aftercare.

Devin Campbell, 26, Greenfield, received admission into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket in addition to three years community control for his conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to successfully complete a recommended drug treatment program.

Rita F. Beatty, 59, Leesburg, was given a sentence of three years community control and entry into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. She was also ordered to successfully complete a recommended drug treatment program.

Dustin W. Chaney, 37, Greenfield, was given a sentence of three years community control following a guilty plea of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and was denied entry into the drug court docket due to not meeting eligibility requirements. He was ordered to successfully complete Friel & Associates Intensive Outpatient Program and recommended aftercare.

Community control, drug court for eight others