Is it a cure for cancer and more?

In November of 2018, Hillsboro resident Jamie Stout was harvesting crops when his stomach started feeling queasy and he felt pressure behind his right eye. Just days later he had a brain tumor removed.

Two weeks later the tumor was back and he said traditional treatments have not helped. But Stout has found some relief with a product called ValAsta, and on Saturday, March 7 the product’s creator, Sam Shepherd, will be at the Hillsboro Church of Christ to present a free program on its benefits.

“My husband Jamie was diagnosed in 2018 with GBM4, one of the most aggressive cancers,” said Teresa Stout, Jamie’s wife. “After surgery to remove the tumor and six weeks of standard care the tumor grew back. He was given six months to live and decided against chemo due to the harsh side effects. A friend recommended ValAsta’s astaxanthin. Desperate, we decided to try this supplement. Jamie started it in February 2019. As of February 2020 his most recent scan has shown that the tumor has not grown. He hasn’t taken anything but Valasta’s astaxanthin. This is earth shattering. The neuro-oncologist said he has only seen a few cases of survival this long with this type. We owe it all to God and ValAsta.”

Astaxanthin, according to Shepherd, is a rich supplement that protects cells from damage and reduces the oxidation process in the body. It helps prevent cancer, heart disease, eye disease, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s as well as those with inflammation problems such as rheumatoid arthritis and carpal tunnel, he said.

Shepherd, 67, said he spent his life as a research biologist and in 2003 was diagnosed with bone cancer. Eventually, he decided to study the five types of animals — salmon, pink flamingos, sharks, elephants and naked mole rats — that don’t get cancer. They all produce astaxanthin, which Shepherd said is the most powerful antioxidant on the planet.

Packed with antioxidants and anti inflammatories, astaxanthin is infused into chocolate that costs around $120 a month, depending on how much you take, Teresa Stout said.

ValAsta’s mission, according to a news release from Teresa Stout, is to “provide our clients with the latest research and education on the benefits of astaxanthin and to provide a high quality, high potency natural supplement that may dramatically stimulate the body’s immune system, helping it effectively fight off and neutralize free radicals throughout the body.”

Shepherd said many in the medical field have known about his product for several years. He said it is being used in all 50 states and that he now has distributors in Europe. But he also said that introducing it to the masses would mean the elimination of big money pharmaceutical companies and treatment facilities, and that is a big hill to climb.

“We know what causes cancer and can prevent you from getting it,” Shepherd said. “…I don’t advertise and I don’t push it on anyone. I just want to make people aware. I provide the information and it’s up to them to choose.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Free program Saturday at Hillsboro Church of Christ