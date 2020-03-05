Stand-off in Wilmington leads to three arrests

WILMINGTON — The serving of a search warrant for an ongoing investigation into identity fraud turned into much more Thursday.

Xenia police had secured a warrant to search for evidence at an apartment on Brownberry Drive with assistance from Wilmington police.

“We attempted to make contact but no one answered,” said Xenia PD Capt. Steve Lane. “One person appeared to be thinking about jumping (out of a second-story window), but saw the officers and thought better of it.”

He said officers obtained a key to the apartment and could only slightly open the door, realizing that it was barricaded. The door was again shut by someone from the inside.

“Neighbors indicated that firearms might be accessible to those inside, so with that information we reached out to Wilmington police and they were very gracious in offering anything that we needed” which included uniformed WPD officers and detectives as well as the XPD officers, Lane said.

“They made the decision, which was appropriate, to call out SWAT for the safety of everybody. It was their priority to make sure everyone was safe, including neighbors and those inside,” Lane said.

The SWAT team was called in and Wilmington Police Department officers and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies assembled and geared up, while WPD Det. Codey Juillerat, over a loudspeaker, periodically called on those inside the apartment to give themselves up.

Juillerat is a Hillsboro native.

WPD Chief Ron Cravens and CCSO Lt. Mike Kassinos were on the scene along with XPD Capt. Lane and about a dozen other officers.

SWAT team members wearing gas masks and carrying automatic weapons entered the apartment building, but the suspects remained in the apartment.

An officer fired about six canisters of tear gas into the second-story window of the apartment, and eventually a man and a woman each came out and were handcuffed by WPD officers.

The woman was Jennifer Roush, 39, of the Brownberry apartment address, who was charged with inducing panic and obstructing official business.

The name of the man was not yet available.

Meanwhile, according to WPD Det. Scott Baker, Thaddeus Andrew “Teddy” Knapp, 38, of North South St., Wilmington, further barricaded himself, but eventually he gave up and police took him into custody with no shots fired and without further incident.

One officer on the SWAT team suffered an apparent leg injury and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by Wilmington EMS.

The entire incident took unfolded in two to three hours, and it was longer before the scene was cleared by police.

Lane added that evidence was collected from the apartment and that police were pleased with the results of the search.

“I applaud the cooperation between the Wilmington Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office,” Lane said. “They were extremely professional and represented the communities of Wilmington and Clinton County well. I was impressed with their decision-making and their professionalism.”

Teddy Knapp (center in the background) is led out in handcuffs by Wilmington officers. Arrested earlier were the woman crouching on the sidewalk and the man wearing sweatpants. In the upper left of the photo is the window tear gas canisters were fired through. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Standoff.jpg Teddy Knapp (center in the background) is led out in handcuffs by Wilmington officers. Arrested earlier were the woman crouching on the sidewalk and the man wearing sweatpants. In the upper left of the photo is the window tear gas canisters were fired through. Tom Barr | News Journal

PD: Evidence gathered for ID fraud probe