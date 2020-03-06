Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Brandon Young, a deputy sheriff for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon was in the annual Chili Cookoff at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center last week and came in second place in the hot category with his fantastic chili.

I will be sharing several of our contestants’ chili recipes from the cookoff. I also had the honor of being a judge. We had so much fun and all the chili was so good it was hard to say which one was the best! Thank You so much Brandon for sharing your recipe.

Next week I will share Doug Karnes’ recipe. For those of you that love chili, please stay tuned.

If anyone has a favorite family recipe. please share it. Send it, along with a picture and story if you want, to shughes@timesgazette or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Smoked Chili Recipe

Ingredients

4 lbs. smoked chuck roast or smoked brisket cut into bite size pieces

1 lb. spicy hot breakfast sausage

1 Poblano pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 sweet onion

24 oz. diced tomatoes

3 Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce chopped

3-4 cloves fresh garlic

1 quart beef broth

¼ cup Worcestershire

2 tablespoons hot sauce

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 14 oz. can chili beans (optional)

Chili Seasoning:

1/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons Killer Hogs AP Rub

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon ground Chipotle pepper

1 teaspoon fround Ancho chili pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (more if you like it spicy)

Instructions

Prepare Big Green Egg or other type smoker for indirect cooking at 300 degrees.

Grill onion, bell pepper, and Poblano pepper for a few minutes on each side and chop.

Cube smoked chuck roast into bite size pieces. (Roast can be cooked ahead of time and refrigerated overnight).

In a five-quart iron pot add chopped grilled vegetables, diced tomatoes, chuck roast, spicy sausage, chipotle peppers, garlic, and chili seasoning; stir to combine.

Add beef broth, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and tomato paste; stir to combine.

Place iron pot on Big Green Egg and cook uncovered for 2 ½ hours stirring occasionally.

Add chili beans, stir to combine and continue cooking for one additional hour.

Remove from grill and serve with your favorite toppings (shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro, lime wedges).

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.