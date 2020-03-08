Pedestrian fatally struck in Hillsboro

A Hillsboro pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday night.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Douglas L. Goodrich, 56, of Hillsboro, was walking on North High Street near UDF at 10:50 p.m. when he was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by Bryce A. Young, 20, of Hillsboro, who was northbound on North High Street.

Goodrich was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office, according to the state patrol.

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, Hillsboro Police Department and Highland County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Alcohol or drug use are unknown at this time, according to the state patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

Officers are pictured Saturday night at the scene of a fatal crash on North High Street in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_GetAttachmentThumbnail.jpg Officers are pictured Saturday night at the scene of a fatal crash on North High Street in Hillsboro. Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette