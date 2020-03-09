Imagination Library paper applications available

Editor’s Note — This is an update to the story on the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library that appeared in the Saturday issue of The Times-Gazette.

According to a representative of the Highland County District Library, all libraries in the county — branches in Greenfield, Hillsboro, Leesburg, Lynchburg and Rocky Fork — will have paper applications for the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library available for those who don’t have internet access or work prefer not to apply online. These applications will take longer to process.

The libraries also invite those without internet access to apply online using computers available at the library.

For questions, call the Hillsboro Public Library at 937-393-3114. The Hillsboro library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Hillsboro library is located at 10 Willettsville Pike.

To enroll a child in the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program, go to OhioImaginationLibrary.org.

Branch information:

Greenfield library, located at 1125 Jefferson St. — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Reach at 937-981-3772.

Leesburg library, located at 240 E. Main St. — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reach at 937-780-7295.

Lynchburg library, located at 102 S. Main St. — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reach at 937-364-2511.

Rocky Fork library, located at 11125 North Shore Dr. — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Wednesday. Reach at 937-661-6866.

All Highland County libraries are closed on Sunday.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.