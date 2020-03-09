125 years for Waw-wil-a-way DAR chapter

The local Waw-wil-a-way chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 125th anniversary Saturday at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Chapter Chaplain Janet Florence appeared in period attire to share with the crowd a brief history of the United States of 1895.

Waw-wil-a-way DAR members Marilyn Saylor and Jean Wallis were presented with certificates commemorating 50 years membership in the local DAR chapter. Shown, from left, are Regent Jane Stowers, Marilyn Saylor, Parliamentarian Tonia Edwards and Jean Wallis.