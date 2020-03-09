Governor visits Hillsboro

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (at the podium) was at the Hillsboro Orpheum Friday evening as guest speaker at the annual Highland County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner. Pictured in the foreground is Orpheum owner Dale Martin. Highland County Republican Club Secretary/Treasurer Paulette Donley said about 230 people attended the event. The governor’s wife, Fran DeWine, presented a program for the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library earlier in the day at the Hillsboro library.

