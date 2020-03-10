Wenstrup named Republican of Year

The Highland County Republican of the Year Award for 2020 was presented to Brad Wenstrup, U.S. representative for Ohio’s 2nd District, last Friday at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner. The dinner was held at the Hillsboro Orpheum with 230 persons in attendance.

Presenting the annual award was Commissioner Jeff Duncan, citing Wenstrup’s public service and his close friendship with Highland County over the years. Duncan said that Wenstrup’s life has been “a life called to service — as a podiatrist, a colonel in the U.S. Army and as a U.S. congressman.”

Wenstrup was elected in 2012 to represent the people of Ohio’s Second Congressional District, and currently serves as a member of the House Ways & Means and Intelligence Committees. The congressman was honored for his legislative accomplishments, working across the aisle on a number of important bills. He was applauded for his service on the House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment proceedings.

Duncan reminded the attendees of Wenstrup’s actions to save the life of House member Steve Scalise. Wenstrup was awarded the Soldier’s Medal for Heroism in 2018 for his actions. Duncan added “we are eternally grateful (for your service) and with this you have our love and respect.”

Submitted by Paulette Donley, Highland County Republican Party.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup is pictured with his 2020 Highland County Republican of the Year award. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Wenstrup-award.jpg Congressman Brad Wenstrup is pictured with his 2020 Highland County Republican of the Year award. Submitted photo