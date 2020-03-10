South Central customers’ new meters

The South Central Power Company is in the final phase of a multi-year program to install new meters in its 24-county service area, which includes parts of Highland County.

The electric cooperative said the new, upgraded meters are installed at no charge to the member, are designed to improve meter-reading capabilities and provide more detailed information about individual household power usage.

Allegiant Utility Services, South Central Power’s contractor on the upgrade, is performing the meter installations.

Allegiant’s vehicles are marked as contractors for South Central Power, and its technicians carry company identification.

On the South Central Power website that detailed the meter upgrades, the company pointed out that the Allegiant technician would not need to come inside the homeowner’s residence and would only need access to the meter, which is typically located outside.

The only inconvenience to the customer, the company said, is that power will need to be disconnected for a short time so that the Allegiant tech can safely install the meter.

All of the areas in the South Central Power service area are scheduled for upgrades, and the company said that members will receive an automated phone call from the utility informing them of the pending swap out.

The meter upgrade program began two years ago, with nearly 90,000 meters having been deployed to parts of South Central’s service territory, with more than 30,000 meters yet to be installed in 2020.

For consumer questions, the cooperative recommends visiting its website at SouthCentralPower.com, or calling 800-282-5064.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

South Central Power, through its subcontractor Allegiant Utility Services, is in the process of upgrading members’ electric meters. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_SCP-doorhanger.jpg South Central Power, through its subcontractor Allegiant Utility Services, is in the process of upgrading members’ electric meters. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Phase-in began in 2018, will finish this year