Hillsboro man sentenced for fatal ‘18 accident

WILMINGTON — “There is nothing … that can adequately make up for the loss of this great man,” said Clinton County Municipal Court Mike Daugherty.

Joshua McKinley, 28, of Hillsboro, was sentenced for vehicular manslaughter on Tuesday to a suspended 90-day jail sentence, fined $750, he must take part in two years of supervised probation, and he will have his driver’s license suspended for two years.

McKinley pled no contest and was found guilty on Jan. 25.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, McKinley was found at fault for driving left of center and hitting another vehicle traveling the opposite direction on northbound SR 72 in Clinton County in December 2018.

The collision resulted in the death of 69-year-old Richard Steiner, the operator of the other vehicle, and McKinley being seriously injured. Charges were filed in municipal court in January 2019. According to the court affidavit, a witness stated he saw McKinley was driving left of center at the time of the crash, while Steiner was traveling in his lane.

Before the sentencing, family members, including Steiner’s wife Angela, gave statements in court. Angela Steiner, in particular, went after Facebook posts McKinley made.

“You, sir, do not deserve to be on Facebook calling yourself a warrior. Because you’re not. My husband was, my family is,” said Angela Steiner. “And what you took from us can never be replaced.”

A letter from Scott Steiner, the victim’s child, was read by Victim Advocate Jane Horne. In the letter, Steiner expressed the pain his family has gone through and that he hopes everyone involved with the case finds peace afterward.

“Your honor, no sentence you impose will bring my father back. Nor will it ease the physical pain and emotional anguish this tragedy has caused,” said Steiner in his letter.

McKinley’s attorney, Mark Babb, expressed sympathy toward the Steiner family on behalf of his client. Babb also noted that the accident had left McKinley full of remorse.

Victim’s son says he hopes everyone can find peace

