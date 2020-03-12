BREAKING NEWS: Fairfield schools closed Friday

Ohio Governor Mike Dwine announced Thursday a mandatory closure of all schools in the state for three weeks beginning Monday.

Highland County superintendents were working on plans Friday to deal with the closure.

The Fairfield Local Schools in Leesburg will be closed Friday, March 13 to prepare for a possible longer closure due to the coronavirus, Superintendent Tim Dettwiller said Thursday afternoon.

Dettwiller said he is hearing rumors out of Columbus that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine may be making plans to make a statewide announcement about further school closures. But Dettwiller said that is only a rumor at this time.

Fairfield students are not to report to school Friday. Staff will report to work as usual to prepare a plan in the event that schools are closed for a longer period of time.

For now, Dettwiller said, Fairfield is only closed for Friday.

“We’re going to be prepared,” Dettwiller said. “If it never comes, we’re still going to be ready.”

The Hillsboro City Schools are on spring break Friday.

