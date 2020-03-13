HHS robotics teams qualifies for World Championship

On March 6-7, the Hillsboro High School and Middle School Robotics teams competed in the 2020 Ohio VEX Robotics State Championship.

One of the Hillsboro teams qualified for the 2020 World Championship.

In the Middle School Division, Team 45133F ranked 41st, and Team 45133H ranked 18th out of 50 teams. Team 45133H formed an alliance with Team 45107B and was defeated in the first round of the tournament.

As for the High School, Team 45133A ranked 18th, Team 45133B ranked 25th, and Team 45133C ranked 21st out of 84 teams. Team 45133A formed an alliance with 44691R from Wooster High School, and 45133C formed an alliance with 14246D from McClain High School. Both 45133A and 45133C were defeated in the first rounds of the tournament.

Team 45133C was awarded with the Innovate Award, which qualified it for World Championship. The Innovate Award is given to a team with a bot of a unique design, and a creative approach to the game. Team 45133C plans to attend Worlds and compete on April 22-25.

Submitted by Kyah Chaney, Hillsboro High School.

Team 45133H is pictured, from left, Zack Askren, Gavin Greer, Dylan Barton and Ryan Fender. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Robotic-pic-1.jpg Team 45133H is pictured, from left, Zack Askren, Gavin Greer, Dylan Barton and Ryan Fender. Submitted photo Team 45133F is pictured, from left, Maddie Mikkelson and Jacob Lovely. Not Pictured are Gavin Miller, Ty Hottinger and Aiden Bennett. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Robitics-pic-2.jpg Team 45133F is pictured, from left, Maddie Mikkelson and Jacob Lovely. Not Pictured are Gavin Miller, Ty Hottinger and Aiden Bennett. Submitted photo Team 45133C is picured, from left, Kyah Chaney, Evan Fender, Will Hart and Lane Wilson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Robitics-pic-3.jpg Team 45133C is picured, from left, Kyah Chaney, Evan Fender, Will Hart and Lane Wilson. Submitted photo These are the three high school teams that went to the state robotic competition. Pictured, from left, are Abby Koogler, Jacob Smith, Owen Ryan, Kaden Boris, Jack Rhoades, Emma Lane, Blake Tire, Will Hart, Evan Fender, Kyah Chaney and Lane Wilson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Robitics-pic-4.jpg These are the three high school teams that went to the state robotic competition. Pictured, from left, are Abby Koogler, Jacob Smith, Owen Ryan, Kaden Boris, Jack Rhoades, Emma Lane, Blake Tire, Will Hart, Evan Fender, Kyah Chaney and Lane Wilson. Submitted photo