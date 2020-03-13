In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Doug Karnes making his famous chili, We asked Doug to enter his chili in the annual Chili Cookoff for the Highland County Society for Children and Adults held at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center.

Doug told me he was not a cook. but an architect. But after eating his chili I say he is both a cook and I know he has great architectural skills

Doug, thank you so much for entering your chili in the chili contest. Now everyone has your recipe and you are famous. Enjoy.

Please send your recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456 and I will put you In the kitchen with Sharon. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

White Bourbon Chicken Chili

Ingredients

1.5 to 3 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breast

Two 15-ounce cans of Great White Northern Beans

15-ounce can of white corn

14-ounce can of chicken broth

10.5-ounce can of Cream of Chicken soup

4-ounce can of chopped chili peppers

1.25-ounce package of taco seasoning

Sour cream

Pepper Jack cheese

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (I use Old Forester 86 proof)

Quote — “You can make this without bourbon, but where’s the fun in that?”

Directions

Slice the chicken into small one-inch square bits.

Layer the chicken, northern beans and corn into a slow cooker.

Mix chicken broth, chicken soup, green chili peppers and taco seasoning in a bowl. Once mixed well, pour over the chicken mixture.

Pour in one cup of bourbon.

Cook on low overnight (8 to 10 hours). Stir in sour cream and top with cheese. Cover and cook for five minutes to melt cheese. Serve.

Makes 10 servings (179 calories per serving). My first attempt at a chili contest. I think I did pretty well. May try and next year.

Remember, I am an architect, not a cook!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.