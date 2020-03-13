Wild horses, a new coin and ‘The Latin Lover’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1883, the Hillsborough Gazette reported some of the expenditures released by the county board of commissioners, which showed the auditor’s salary was $1,805, cleaning the privy cost $72.50 a year and that coal to heat both the court house and jail cost $539.

In news from Greenfield, Paint Creek was reported to be higher than it had been in recent years but didn’t do much damage, a dance given in Bell’s Hall was well attended and the new 5 cent nickel had begun to make its appearance.

The Star Saloon and Billiard Hall was open next door to the post office, described as a “pleasant place with good treatment.”

Current market prices for the Hillsborough markets showed that new wheat was paying $1 per bushel, dried apples and peaches were paying 6 cents a pound, sorghum molasses fetched 30 cents a gallon and honey was paying 20 cents a pound.

A team of horses took a mind to run roughshod Friday evening when Dr. Rives team became unmanageable and ran down South Street to East Street, where it collided with the fence of John Harwood, throwing out the doctor and his driver, injuring both. The buggy was pretty badly wrecked as well.

The Ohio General Assembly notified Highland County that it was still in debt to the state to the tune of $50,000, the equivalent to nearly $1.5 million in 2020 funds.

This week in 1923, The Greenfield Republican reported that bids had been opened for the building contract on a new grade school and that Mr. McClain had let out a contract for a new vocational building.

Fordson Day was coming Wednesday, March 28 to the Ortman Motor Co. It was holding a tractor clinic at the salesroom and invited everyone who either had or wanted to buy a Fordson tractor to attend.

Coming to the Lyric Theatre for three big days was a movie guaranteed to “make you quake as a man risks his life in the most dangerous sports known to man – women and bullfighting.” Rudolph Valentino starred in “Blood and Sand,” with Lila Lee and Nita Naldi.

Greenfield residents could win a new $125 phonograph in a beautiful wood cabinet at The Beall Co. Customers would be given a ticket to enter with every 50-cent purchase.

The Greenfield Auto Co. had the new Buicks for 1923, “everywhere praised, everywhere admired.” A four-passenger roadster was priced at $655 while a six-passenger touring car would set you back $1,195.

This week in 1958, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported on a mid-March surprise snow storm that dumped 6 inches on Highland County. Weather observer Frank Brouse noted that it was one of the heaviest snowfalls of the season and fell in record time, with some areas around Mowrystown and Sinking Spring recording up to 8 inches.

Despite the snow that hit the county, Albers was all set for spring, with thumb rose bushes for 98 cents, gladiola bulbs 59 cents and a full selection of grass seeds.

The last chance sale on ’57 Frigidaire appliances was going on at Fairley Hardware with a full-size 40-inch electric range marked down to $378 with no money down, or a 32-cubic foot refrigerator/freezer for $248.

It was billed as a “tempo-torrid rock ‘n roll double feature for youngsters and oldsters alike,” featuring 18 top recording stars and 15 foot-stomping songs. “The Big Beat” was showing at the Colony Theatre. Showing the next week was the film “where naked fear stalked the silent streets” in “Quantez,” starring Fred MacMurray and Dorothy Malone.

With the United States still playing catch up to the Soviets in orbiting satellites, the paper featured a front page picture of something resembling the base of a rocket. In reality, it was the Hillsboro water tower near Collins Avenue.

Magee’s Bakery on South High Street in Hillsboro had great specials for the weekend. One dozen cake donuts were 48 cents, a dozen assorted fresh baked cookies were 35 cents and a fresh baked loaf of white bread was 21 cents.

G.C. Murphy’s had Easter shoes for tots to teens, with girls patent leather and oxfords, and boys moccasin oxfords for $2.98 a pair in addition to shoes for toddlers for $2.29 a pair.

Barrett’s Tummy-Treet Drive In was welcoming spring by reopening Thursday, March 27, two minutes north of Hillsboro on U.S. 62.

Hillsboro High School Principal Walt Shannon reported that the class of 1958-59 would total 95 graduates — 45 girls and 50 boys.

This week in 1996, the Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported that the lease would not be extended to the Hillsboro Opry, with city council delaying a decision concerning the contract.

A planned expansion of the Hillsboro Water Treatment Plant was planned for completion by 1998, with the engineering consultant telling city council it would eliminate potential problems that might surface in the new century.

The boys from Leesburg roared through the Division IV Sectional Championship, as the Fairfield players, coaches, cheerleaders, managers and mascot flashed a thumbs-up for the camera as they won the ’96 title.

David Bohl, president of Kibler Lumber, performed the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new store opening on Harry Sauner Road.

State Senator Cooper Snyder announced his retirement and return to being a private citizen, saying he would leave office sooner than expected at the end of the month.

