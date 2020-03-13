Auction items for 48th radio-telethon

Elisha Duncan, the 2020 Highland County Society for Children and Adults Poster Child, and her mother pose with auction items for the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon. The telethon will be held on March 25 from 7-9 p.m. at the Hillsboro Orpheum and McClain High School TV studio in Greenfield. Pictured, from left, are First State Bank President and CEO Michael Pell, Elisha Duncan, Kim O’Madden, and First State Bank’s Hillsboro Banking Center Manager Diana Grooms.

Elisha Duncan, the 2020 Highland County Society for Children and Adults Poster Child, and her mother pose with auction items for the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon. The telethon will be held on March 25 from 7-9 p.m. at the Hillsboro Orpheum and McClain High School TV studio in Greenfield. Pictured, from left, are First State Bank President and CEO Michael Pell, Elisha Duncan, Kim O’Madden, and First State Bank’s Hillsboro Banking Center Manager Diana Grooms.