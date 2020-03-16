48th radio-telethon postponed

The 48th annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, scheduled for next week, has been postponed.

“As everyone knows, there have been fast moving new developments over the weekend regarding the orders and recommendations of public authorities regarding the coronavirus. Today, the CDC announced that it recommends no public gatherings of more than 10 people,” telethon organizer Rocky Coss said. “After serious review of the existing circumstances, the Hillsboro and Greenfield Rotary Clubs have decided to postpone the 48th annual Radio-Telethon scheduled for Wednesday, March 25th to a future date to be determined once public authorities have relaxed their recommendations. We hope that can be in 60 days or less, but will wait until it is safe for volunteers as well as the donors and their representatives.”

All contributions that have been made to date will be deposited into the society’s accounts and the pledge cards will be retained for announcement during the event, Coss said. Anyone wishing to go ahead with their contribution now can send a check payable to HCSCA, P.O. Box 258, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 and it will be announced at the event when it is held.

“The Rotary Clubs express their thanks to all of the Rotary volunteers who have worked so hard preparing for the event, 2020 Poster Child Elisha Duncan and her mother Kim O’Madden, First State Bank and all of its staff, Terry Mikkleson of Tech-T Productions, Dale Martin and The Hillsboro Orpheum, iHeart Radio, WVNU Radio, McClain High School, food donors, auction item donors and Spectrum Communications,” Coss said.

Rick Williams, left, and Rocky Coss are pictured at a past Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon for the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_14.jpg Rick Williams, left, and Rocky Coss are pictured at a past Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon for the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. Times-Gazette file photo