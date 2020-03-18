Local schools distributing food to students

Though Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Twitter Wednesday that it is possible students may not return to physical schools this school year, local schools have programs in place to make sure children in the community have access to food during the closure.

DeWine added that his administration is working with schools to make sure education continues and students eligible to graduate will be able to.

After DeWine ordered K-12 schools to close for three weeks late last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved requests to continue school breakfast and lunch programs while the schools remain closed.

Below is information from local school districts on the food distribution programs in place while schools are closed.

Bright Local School District

Parents and guardians can pick up food every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until school resumes at Bright Local Elementary and Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High as well as the store in Belfast from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and at the Carmel Market from noon to 12:20 p.m.

All children 18 and under are eligible for the lunch program.

Those who would like to enroll their children in the program should contact Food Services Director Debbie Robertson at 937-442-3114.

Those who are picking up lunches can also pick up their children’s packets at their lunch distribution site.

District buses delivered packets to students’ homes on Wednesday morning.

Those who were unable to pick up packets should call the school to arrange a pick-up time.

All events are canceled through April 3.

To reach Bright Elementary, call 937-927-7010; to reach Whiteoak High School, call 937-442-2241.

Fairfield Local School District

All Fairfield Local students are eligible to receive breakfast and lunch while schools are closed.

Food will be distributed at the High School Circle and the Leesburg Church of Christ on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. The district will post signs to further direct those picking up meals to pick-up areas.

Students will receive complete breakfasts and lunches for each weekday until the next delivery or pick-up. Students will receive three days worth of meals on Thursdays.

The district will be closed through April 5. All school facilities, including the track and ball fields, are closed until classes resume.

Teaching staff will be available for questions by phone, email, or video conferencing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Reach the Fairfield Local district office at 937-780-2221; Fairfield Elementary at 937-780-2988; Fairfield Middle School at 937-780-2977; and Fairfield High School at 937-780-2966.

Greenfield Exempted Village School District

GEVSD began distributing breakfast and lunch items on Tuesday, March 17 between 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Food will be available for pick-up every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through April 3, though times may be adjusted later. Children will receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays. Weekend packages will be distributed each Friday.

Anyone under the age of 18 is eligible. While children don’t need to be a student in the district, they need to be present when the meals are picked up.

Parents and guardians must sign their children up through a Google Form, which can be found on the district’s website or the “Greenfield Exempted Village School District” Facebook page, or by calling 937-981-2152 and leaving a message on the superintendent’s extension. The message must include your name, address, phone number, the names of those under 18 who will be receiving food, and your preferred pick-up location.

The person who picks up the food does not have to be a parent.

As instructed by OHSAA, all practices and events have been canceled until April 5.

No preschool or BASC Care payments need to be made at this time.

District playgrounds will remain open, but GEVSD Superintendent Quincey Gray said large groups of adults and children should not be in the same area.

The district will distribute work packets for students on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 from noon to 4 p.m. Only one person should pick up the packet. This person can be a parent, other family member or a babysitter.

Supplies like pencils and paper will be available for those who need them.

Packet pick-up locations:

* Buckskin Elementary students: South Salem Methodist Church.

* Greenfield Elementary students: Greenfield Church of Christ.

* Rainsboro Elementary students: Rainsboro Methodist Church.

* Greenfield Middle School students: Greenfield Area Christian Center/New Directions.

* McClain High School students: Greenfield Area Christian Center/New Directions.

Packets can also be accessed at greenfield.k12.oh.us in the COVID-19 Home Learning section beginning on March 19. This section will also include other electronic resources.

Packets for students with IEPs will not be available on the website. If your child has an IEP, and you absolutely cannot pick the packet up, call 937-981-2152 and leave a message on the superintendent’s extension.

To reach Greenfield Elementary, Greenfield Middle School, McClain High School, or Superintendent Quincey Gray, call 937-981-2152.

Hillsboro City School District

The Hillsboro City School District’s Tomahawk Food Truck will provide children 18 and under with breakfast and lunch through April 3.

Children must be present.

Food truck schedule:

* Central office — 10:45 a.m.

* Hi-Land Terrace — 11:15 a.m.

* Highland Heights — 11:30 a.m.

* Cedarwoods — 12 p.m.

* Liberty Park Shelter — 12:30 p.m.

* East St. Fire Station — 1:15 p.m.

* Rocky Fork North Beach — 2 p.m.

* Highland County Fairgrounds — 2 p.m. (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays)

Staff will serve each student one breakfast and one lunch.

The district asks that those picking up meals stay in their vehicles at community sites. Those at apartment sites should release their children from their homes in intervals.

Only use apartment sites if you’re a resident of that apartment. Everyone else should use community sites.

Reach the Hillsboro City Schools district office at 937-393-3475; Hillsboro Elementary at 937-393-3132; Hillsboro Middle School at 937-393-9877; and Hillsboro High School at 937-393-3485.

Lynchburg-Clay Local School District

Lynchburg-Clay students who receive free or reduced meals will have the opportunity to pick up breakfast and lunch items.

Meals will be pre-bagged. Students’ names will be checked against an official roster when they receive meals.

The district will not collect money for reduced students during pick-up.

Food pick-up dates:

* Wednesday, March 18

* Monday, March 23

* Wednesday, March 25

* Monday, March 30

* Wednesday, April 1

Parents and guardians can pick up breakfast and lunch items from 10 a.m. to noon in the elementary school lobby on each of these dates.

On Monday pick-up dates, students will receive lunch for Monday, breakfast and lunch for Tuesday, and breakfast for Wednesday. On Wednesday pick-up dates, students will receive lunch for Wednesday, breakfast and lunch for Thursday and Friday, and breakfast for Monday.

Lynchburg-Clay Superintendent Brett Justice asked parents and guardians to limit the number of people who enter the elementary during pick-up times.

All SHAC athletic events and practices and school events are canceled until April 3.

Reach the Lynchburg-Clay district office at 937-364-2338; Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School at 937-364-9119; Lynchburg-Clay Middle School at 937-364-2811; and Lynchburg-Clay High School at 937-364-2250.

