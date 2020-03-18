No Greenfield student news

During an impromptu press conference Saturday to publicly announce that a Greenfield student had been tested for the coronavirus, Highland County officials said they hoped to have those test results back by Wednesday. But due to no fault of local officials, the results were still not available Wednesday.

“It is unfortunate that there has been a delay in the completion of the testing for the pending coronavirus case in Greenfield. The circumstances were out of everyone’s control,” Highland County Emergency Operations Center Public Information Officer Branden Jackman responded to The Times-Gazette in an email Wednesday. “The shear amount of tests that are flooding into the various labs is precluding quick test results. The results are now expected by the end of the week. We want to encourage everyone to support the various agencies on the front lines of this pandemic and be patient with this process.”

“It’s being estimated that the individuals testing positive will double every six days,” Jackman added. “We currently stand at 88 confirmed cases in Ohio where we had none just over a week ago. The current models estimate a 60 percent infection rate statewide. Its vitally important now, more than ever, for all of us to help flatten the curve.”

In a separate matter, Jackman said meetings were held Wednesday morning with area churches as well as elected officials to maintain transparency and push information into the public space as quick as possible while maintaining protected health information.

“It was also reported earlier this week that the Highland County Sheriff’s Office was suspending background checks for individuals seeking to have a concealed carry permit,”Jackman said. “Sheriff (Donnie) Barrera issued a change to this that states concealed carry background checks will be handled in the same manner as employment checks. They are by appointment only. Call 937-393-1421 to schedule either an employment or concealed carry background check.”

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce has created an additional Facebook group called Highland Proud that is showcasing other businesses in Highland County that are finding new ways to get things done, according to Jackman.

“Take a look at it when you get a chance,” he said. “It’s important to remember we’re all in this together. We can face this as a community and win out the other side as long as we’re willing to show everyone some grace and understanding.

“Remember, it’s important to cover your cough, wash your hands, maintain your personal space with social distancing, and look out for each other.”

If you think you may have developed symptoms of the coronavirus, Jackman said, do not immediately proceed to the emergency room or call 911 unless you can’t manage your symptoms by yourself. He said that if you feel you can’t manage, call ahead to any health care provider to inform them of your symptoms and let them know you’re coming.”

Call 1-833- 4 ASK ODH to get additional information on COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

“We’re all in this together. Be nice.” Jackman said.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Jackman: Volume of tests precluding quick results