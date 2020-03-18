Greenfield closes City Hall 3rd floor

Both Greenfield and Hillsboro have now announced that at least part of their village or city offices are now closed to the public.

On Wednesday, Highland County Emergency Operations Center Public Information Officer Branden Jackman said in a news release that the village of Greenfield announced that effective immediately, the third floor of City Hall was closed to the public. That includes the offices of the city manager, public service director, finance office and the water and sewer department.

The city manager’s office, public service director, finance office, council clerk and the building department can be reached by calling 937-981-3500. The city manager can be reached by email at citymanager@greenfieldohio.net. The public service director can be reached by email at glewis@greenfieldohio.net. The finance office can be reached by email at csnodgrass@greenfieldohio.net. The water and sewer department can be reached by calling 937-981-2082 or by email at bgiffin@greenfieldohio.net or kpatton@greenfieldohio.net, the news release said.

In addition, water payments can be deposited in drop boxes located on the first floor of City Hall or in the alley directly behind City Hall.

For building department correspondence, email hellinger@greenfieldohio.net. For questions regarding council meetings and/or committee meetings, e-mail rkarnes@greenfieldohio.net, according to the news release.

Forms such as baseball and softball sign-ups, permit applications, ACH forms, contractor registrations, etc. may still be picked up in the foyer area of the third floor along with envelopes for each. Cash payments must be placed into the water and sewer drop boxes.

Jackman said Highland County Court, located on the second floor of Greenfield City Hall, will conduct business as usual unless it later makes another announcement.

As previously reported, the city of Hillsboro announced Tuesday that effective immediately, the lobby of the Hillsboro City Building at 130 N. High St. is closed.

For the water department, there is a drop box at the City Building where payments can be dropped off, or they can be paid online at www.hillsboroohio.net. The office number is 937-393-3447.

For the tax department, there is a drop box at the City Building where payments can be dropped off, or they can be paid online at www.hillsboroohio.net. The office number is 937-393-3848.

The number of the mayor’s office is 937-393-5219.

The auditor’s office number is 937-393-5791.

For building department correspondence, contact lwalker@hillsboroohio.net or pgoerler@hillsboroohio.net.

For other assistance, and questions regarding committees, meetings, etc., call or email knewman@hillsboroohio.net.

Hillsboro closed City Building lobby Tuesday