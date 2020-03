State Route 41 in Ross County will be closed for five days starting Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m. for a slide repair project.

The route will be closed between Whetstone Road and South Benner Hill Road starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Ross County ODOT crews will be performing work to repair a slide. Traffic will be detoured around this closure via SR 41, U.S.Route 50 and SR 28. The route is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Friday, March 27.

Submitted by Ohio Department of Transportation.