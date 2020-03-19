OSU Extension offices close

As we all follow the daily updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, there are several updates from Ohio State University Extension.

All of the OSU Extension offices in Ohio will be closed during the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), effective as of Wednesday, March 18. The university is committed to doing everything possible to promote the safety of our community as we respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. One of the best ways to prevent the spread of viral illnesses is to minimize the circumstances in which individuals might interact and transmit the disease. The university has requested that employees telework, hold meetings virtually, or postpone them.

The safety of our community is our top priority. We realize that our COVID-19 policy guidelines will cause disruption, but the risk of not acting outweighs the inconvenience of these temporary measures. We will share updates as more information becomes available. Learn how we’re working to keep our communities safe at wexnermedical.osu.edu/features/coronavirus.

Due to the change in local programming plans, we are planning to have several video updates on our social media pages, in particular our Facebook page and county blog. Tune-in for virtual programming on a variety of topics over the next few weeks. You can find us online under OSU Extension Highland County.

We are able to address your concerns and questions through emails, phone calls, and other virtual means. Please contact us for further assistance through the following means: Kathy Bruynis, Area Leader and 4-H at 937-500-6919 or bruynis.5@osu.edu; Brooke Beam, ANR/CD at 937-403-0993 or beam.49@osu.edu; Danielle Combs, 4-H, at 937-217- 7463 or combs.311@osu.edu; Leeanna McKamey, SNAP Ed, 937-403-0138 mckamey.6@osu.edu; Tammy Newsome, office associate, at 937-403-0883 or newsome.95@osu.edu.

Social distancing may be a challenge for some, but it is vitally important that we follow the guidelines to give the health care system a chance to keep up with the patients. The EPA has published a list of disinfectants that meet their criteria for use against COVID-19. The full list is available here: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2

In this challenging time, stay connected to your family, friends, and elderly neighbors. Calls, texts and emails will mean a lot to people who are socially and geographically distanced from others. While this situation is definitely disrupting our daily lives, try to find something positive from this situation.

Follow OSU Extension Highland County on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and the county blog for up-to-date information about virtual programming that will be offered over the coming weeks. For more information, contact us using the numbers and emails listed above.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development dducator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.