Female tries to use COVID-19 as excuse for crash

A female who tried to use COVID-19 as the excuse for an accident in Highland County is facing a charge for provding false information.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was investigating a March 17 accident involving a single car with a single occupant, according to Branden Jackman, public information officer for the Highland County Emergency Operations Center. He said the trooper investigating the crash became immediately concerned when the driver said she had been sick after recently being tested positive for COVID-19.

The Highland County Health Department and its partners were immediately notified to either confirm or discount the validity of the persons statements, Jackman said.

“Through a concerted investigation, the statements of the driver were found to be false. The subject had never been tested for coronavirus and was not infected nor had she exhibited symptoms,” Jackman said. “Through conversations with the prosecutor for Hillsboro Municipal Court, the Highland County prosecutor and the Ohio State Patrol, they have taken a zero tolerance policy on using COVID-19, coronavirus or claiming to have symptoms as a way to avoid the ramifications of personal actions.”

The female driver will be criminally charged for attempting to use the coronavirus as an excuse for poor decisions and behavior, accoding to Jackman.

“Keep this in mind moving forward as this used resources that were needed elsewhere for protecting the citizens of Highland County to flatten the curve,” he said. “Remember the 20 seconds of hand washing, don’t touch your face, cover your cough, social distancing and if you’re sick, stay home. And above all else, we’re in this together. Be nice.”

