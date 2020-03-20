A comet, UFOs and Whiteoak in regional final

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1890, the Hillsborough Gazette reported that the Highland County commissioners were examining the merits of using a wheeled road scraper to keep county roadways in shape.

Merchants National Bank stated in a ledger ad that capitol on hand totaled $100,000 with $20,000 in surplus cash, according to president E.L. Ferris, cashier A. Matthews and bookkeeper Dick Rockhold.

The Rocky Fork Hotel, the popular summer resort near the Highland County caves, was for rent.

Calling it a “little celestial tramp,” the paper reported that a comet was in view in the early morning northern skies in Highland County. It was theorized to be either Biela’s Comet, which is visible about every three and a half years, or the Star of Bethlehem, which enters the constellation Cassiopeia every 1,890 years and was due to reappear.

From Lynchburg came news that a barn belonging to Peter van Meter near Webertown had burned, together with two horses, five sheep, 200 bushels of corn and 25 bushels of wheat; and a 10 o’clock saloon ordinance passed its first reading by a 2-1 vote of village council.

The Gazette was offering a copy of a new book entitled “The Early Settlement of Highland County” with every new one-year subscription. The hard back book on Highland County history was more than 200 pages and came with an annual subscription of $1.50.

This week in 1932, The Greenfield Republican reported that the McClain boys were outclassed by “the Pomeroy Five” in basketball tournament action held at Athens, losing by a score of 27-12.

“Penrod and Sam” starring Jackie Coogan and Mitzie Green, was showing at the Lyric Theatre. The next week it was the patriotic flick “Washington: The Man and the Country.”

At the Prose Drug Co. on the corner in Greenfield, Easter was just around the corner and they had a big box of Johnston’s chocolates for 69 cents and Easter candy novelties for a nickle or a dime.

The Greenfield Kroger was your Easter baking headquarters, with Gold Medal or Pillsbury flour, a 24-lb. bag at 65 cents or Kroger’s own Country Club flour, same size bag but 12 cents cheaper.

“Shad” Gossett’s Sohio Service Station was the place to go for used tires, lube jobs and 50 cent car washes. The shop was located on East Jefferson Street and could be called at 270-Y.

The Greenfield Auto Co. urged “don’t buy any car until you see Buick’s 3,500 lb. $995.00 sedan!” Phone 119 or stop in their showroom and take a test drive in a car with unique “wizard control.”

Friday, April 1, 1932 had been set aside as Arbor Day by Gov. George White, and McClain school students would be planting trees and flowers, with high school students planting a tree to commemorate the George Washington bi-centennial.

This week in 1978, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that Hillsboro City Schools were getting a new superintendent with the announcement that Frederick Slater replacing Harry Bennett. Slater came from Columbus Westland High School.

Showing at the Colony Theatre was the eight-time Academy Award nominated blockbuster “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” starring Richard Dreyfus and Terri Garr.

The special of the week at the Hillsboro Auto Co. was a ’78 Ford Bronco, four-wheel drive with a monster 351 V-8 under the hood, and priced to move at $6,650.

A Mowrystown “squid,” a nickname for someone in the Navy, was awarded Sailor of the Year in his duty station at Little Creek, Va. Radioman First Class Teddy Ruble received the award while stationed at a Navy amphibious base along with his wife and three children. The Mowrystown native joined the Navy in December 1965.

Ellison’s Men’s shop was celebrating it’s 50th anniversary in Hillsboro, with free gifts and special sale items to commemorate the store’s many years in business.

A 16-year old Hillsboro Boy Scout reached the pinnacle of his scouting career when he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Chris West, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles West of Greystone Dr. in Hillsboro, was a member of Troop 161 and received the honor from Judge Darrell Hottle.

This week in 2002, the Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported that a national vaccine shortage had hit Highland County, with health department nursing director Karen Oglesby saying children entering kindergarten or seventh grade in the fall may not be able to obtain the required vaccinations before the new school year started.

Building site preparations continued at the future location of the Extended Arms Homeless Shelter. After clearing and burning brush, shelter committee member Larry Addington said the next step would be ground breaking and excavation later in the spring.

Five feature films were showing on the five screens of Hillsboro’s Star Cinemas. Movie goers could take in “The Time Machine,” starring Guy Pearce and Samantha Mumba; “40 Days and 40 Nights,” with Josh Harnett and Shannyn Sossaman; Mel Gibson’s Vietnam war epic “We Were Soldiers;” the animated comedy “Ice Age” featuring Ray Romano voicing the role of ‘Manny’ the Mammoth; and the horror film “Resident Evil” starring Milla Jovovich.

Hillsboro High School was in the preproduction phase of its presentation of “The Wizard of Oz,” which according to director Rainee Shelton was the Royal Shakespeare Company version that most closely resembled the classic Judy Garland film.

Three students at Buckskin Elementary received awards in the grades 4-6 spelling bee. First place went to Logan Lucas, Sierra Leist took second place honors and Teekah Mercer placed third.

The Whiteoak Wildcats were just one win away from advancing to the state basketball tournament for the first time in the school’s history. The Mowystown boys, sporting a 22-2 record, were set to take on Lancaster Fisher Catholic and their 22-2 record at the Division IV Regional Championship Game at the Fairgrounds Coliseum in Columbus.

Local sports legend Ernie Blankenship was the recipient of an Ohio High School Athletic Association Media Service Award in ceremonies held at the Convo Center in Athens. He was recognized for broadcasting more than 2,500 high school athletic events over a 40-year career.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years