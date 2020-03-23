Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

During the week of Feb. 24 to March 1, the police department received 77 calls for services, completed two offense/incident reports, received one call for an accident, completed 46 security checks and made 30 arrests.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Feb. 24

Justin Steven, 40, Greenfield, was arrested on two counts of failure to comply.

George E. Mootispaw, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and domestic menacing.

Feb. 25

Richard Wilson, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Phillip Gregory Jr., 59, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Feb. 26

Tiffany Frederick, 31, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Feb. 27

Cody Cooper, 58, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired tags.

Holly Wholaver, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Feb. 28

Jessica Guysinger, 34, Frankfort, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick Jones, 26, Greenfield was arrested for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with court orders.

Robert Hurley was issued a citation for driving under suspension, expired tags and failure to display license plate.

Feb. 29

Jonathan Pendleton, 29, Owensville, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.

Ashley Hensley, 28, Mount Orab, was arrested for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.

Jennifer Johnson, 32, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Roger Sowers, 50, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

March 1

Sean Gillaspie, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, concealed weapons, criminal tools and receiving stolen property.

John R. Thompson, 31, South Salem, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

During the week of March 2-8 the police department received 60 calls for service, completed four offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, completed 28 security checks and made 28 arrests.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

March 2

Phillip Gregory, 79, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disturbing the peace and persistent disorderly conduct.

Bryce Hatton, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for filing a false report out the the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Ledbetter, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Shauna Mendenhall, 38, was arrested for open container.

March 3

Brittany Smith, 39, Chillicothe, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

March 4

Timmy Estle III, 30, South Salem, was issued a citation for driving under suspension, fictitious tags and operation without a title.

Karissa Purcell, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

March 5

Bradley Scott Wright, 32, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Tiffany Frederick, 31, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Mark Clyburn, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

March 6

Michael Pummil, 68, South Carolina, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Laquitta Dixon, 49, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Ronald Yoakem, 42, Borneville, was arrested for failure to appear out of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Pooler, 24, Bainbridge, was arrested for larceny out of the Chillicothe Police Department.

March 7

Lenet Smith, 36, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Brent Wilson, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct, turn signals, and a stop sign violation.

Robert Hurley, 27, Xenia, was arrested for domestic violence and domestic menacing.

March 8

Kiniks Landrum, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

During the week of March 9-15 the police department received 81 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received no calls for an accident, completed 32 security checks and made 25 arrests.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

March 9

Bradley Scott Wright, 32, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

March 10

Dawson Jansen, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and drug paraphernalia.

Ethan Lightle, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dylan Jenkins, 26, Midland, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

March 11

Kimmy Cox, 24, Chillicothe, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

March 12

Sylvia Cutler, 31, Piketon, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Gregory Ralph, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and violation of a court order.

Kayla Valentine, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drugs.

John Willet, 43, Greenfield. was arrested for possession of drugs.

Ray Penn, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Jessica Willett, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drugs.

March 13

Brian Mick, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business and trespassing.

Sydney Yoakem, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing official business.

March 14

Brent Grooms, 23, Mechanicburg, was arrested for possession of drugs.

James Braley, 31, Leesburg, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

During the week of March 16-22, the police department received 65 calls for services, completed one offense/incident report, received one call for an accident, completed 86 security checks, and made 11 arrests.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

March 17

Richard Washburn, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

March 18

Rodney Holsinger Jr. was arrested for a violation of court orders.

March 19

Patrick Jones, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders and failure to appear out of the Highland County Sheroff’s Office.

Talena Spoerl, 40, Leesburg, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

March 20

William Arpan II, 26, Hillsboro, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Derek Myers, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

March 22

Cecil Carter, 55, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct by intoxication.