The Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Chevy,a 2-year-old, male, mixed breed dog weighing 55 pounds. Very sweet, but a little anxious over his situation, he would do best for now in an all-adult home. To make an appointment to meet this good boy, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Chevy1.jpg The Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Chevy,a 2-year-old, male, mixed breed dog weighing 55 pounds. Very sweet, but a little anxious over his situation, he would do best for now in an all-adult home. To make an appointment to meet this good boy, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. Submitted photo