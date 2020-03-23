Changes to local JFS due to coronavirus

Highland County Job & Family Services Director Katie Smith said that her office is making some immediate changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s stay at home order.

Staff will no longer be assisting customers at the walk-up windows.

Applications will be made available in the lobby area and a drop box will be utilized for paperwork.

Customers can complete applications for benefits online at https://benefits.ohio.gov/.

Rather than coming in to the building, she said customers are encouraged to email documents to Highland-Documents@jfs.ohio.gov, or call (937) 393-4278.

She said that Highland County Job & Family Services will be open from 7:30 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and will be closed on Fridays until further notice.

Submitted by Katie Smith, director of Highland County Job & Family Services.