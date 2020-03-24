First day under stay at home order goes well

There are a couple Highland County business that need clarification on whether they fit into the essential businesses list, but other than that Highland County Emergency Operations Center Public Information Officer Branden Jackman said Tuesday that the first day under the stay at order home from Gov. Mike DeWine went pretty well.

Jackman said there were no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Highland County.

The only confirmed case in the county so far was reported Monday by Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner. He said the female in her 60s was recovering well at home, but declined to comment further.

“One day in and its going well. Ohio and Highland County went under the stay at home order from the governor last night and today we are doing OK,” Jackman said Tuesday. “The stay at home order was lengthy and some of the language was vague, but it seems as though we’ve had good adoption in Highland County. People are staying home. They are only venturing out if it’s a necessity.”

He said the Emergency Operations Center is aware of the businesses needing clarification on the essential businesses list, and is working through the known issues.

“It’s important to remember, if you have a question on whether to report to work, that is a conversation between you and your employer, not a question for the health department,” Jackman said. “We will answer questions from employers on best practices if they are essential and are staying open or if they are unsure if they fit into a category. We know these times are trying and finding places other than local news outlets to find reliable information is difficult.”

Jackman said the Emergency Operations Center is trying to combat that issue by holding a virtual press conference on Facebook live on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on the Highland County Health Department’s Facebook page.

“We have a list of questions that were submitted via Facebook posts, but we will also be taking questions from the live stream participants. Those you’ll be able to ask questions of are Health Commissioner Jared Warner, Paint Creek Fire Chief David Manning II, Emergency Management Director David Bushelman and Public Information Officer Branden Jackman. We hope you can tune in,” Jackman said.

The public information officer said Ohio Health Department Director Amy Acton reported that Ohio is currently tracking seven to 10 days behind New York on the number of confirmed infections.

”This is not the spike they’ve been discussing,” Jackman said. “Ohio currently has 564 confirmed cases in 49 counties with eight deaths. Now, more than ever, it’s important to remember the social distancing, covering your cough, don’t touch your face, wash your hands. It’s all of our responsibilities to help flatten the curve, and with the stay at home order in place for 13 more days, if it’s not essential, it’s not worth it.”

He said local emergency personnel also continue to stress the importance of contacting your primary care physician if you develop a dry cough, fever above 100.4 or difficulty breathing that you don’t feel you can’t handle on your own.

”You should call ahead of any visit to a health care professional to receive advice and directions for seeking care. The health department is not a source for medical advice. Please call your physician or the emergency department,” Jackman said.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, Jackman said you can call the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK ODH.

“We’re all in this together. Be nice,” he added.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-19.jpg Jackman https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Jackman-mug-3.jpg Jackman

Emergency Operations Center holding virtual press conference Thursday