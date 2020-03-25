Wanted: Cabin fever memories

The Times-Gazette wants to know what you’re doing to occupy your time during the shelter in place order, or any other memories from times when you were unable to leave your home.

These are strange times. Since Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed an order for Ohioans to shelter in place, which took effect on Monday at 11:59 p.m., we’re all in danger of going a little stir-crazy. To help us all, The Times-Gazette is looking for the cute, heartwarming, funny ways you and your household are coping with the decreased access to the outside world.

Readers from any location and all walks of life are welcome to share.

Your memories may take a paragraph or several paragraphs to tell — there are no minimum or maximum limitations.

What new recipes have you tried? What board games have you and your family played? What are you doing to get fresh air and sunshine? How did you get through the ice storm of 2004 and the blizzards of the ’70s?

Those with questions are welcome to reach out to Times-Gazette reporter McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570. Send submissions to htginfo@aimmediamidwest.com or to The Times-Gazette page on Facebook. Please include your name and hometown, and state if outside Ohio, as well as a phone number. You may also include your age, though it’s optional. Submissions will be published in print editions of The Times-Gazette as well as online, but phone numbers will not be published and will only be used if we have any follow-up questions.

We look forward to reading your stories!