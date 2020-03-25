This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week is Sara, an Australian shepherd-Labrador retriever mix puppy. Sara is very sweet but can be timid until she gets to know someone. She was born in September 2019, and A 2nd Chance estimates she’ll be a medium-sized dog when she grows up. Sara prefers to be an outside dog, but she’s learning to walk on a leash, and she loves treats. Sara is a sweetheart and would be a wonderful addition to the family. Those who would like to meet Sara or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions should call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions” Facebook page.

