Shoring up Parker House

Scaffolding went up Wednesday morning for what was called “shoring up work” on an exposed wall that separated the Parker House from the recently razed Parker Hotel.

Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott told The Times-Gazette that permits had been issued to allow the adjacent property owners of the old hotel to rebuild the wall.

The so-called “party wall” became the cause for delay in the razing of the Parker Hotel late last month, when workers from Evans Landscaping discovered issues with the wall when initial demolition operations began on Feb. 24.

It was discovered the back corner was found to be in poor condition and needed to be stabilized before demolition could continue.

Hillsboro Public Works Superintendent Shawn Adkins described the corner as “really unstable” the day before the structure was razed, adding “we’re going to take part of that corner down and then we’ll rebuild it once we get the hotel part down.”

Abbott that there are no plans for the space that was left by the building’s demolition at this point.

“We’ll talk about if we plan on economic development, a parking lot, or whatever, but we haven’t made any set-in-stone decisions,” she said.

The city deemed the Parker Hotel, along with the structure at 119 W. Main St., uninhabitable in April 2019.

In early June, the building at 119 W. Main St. collapsed.

Last October, the vacant buildings at 115, 117 and 119 W. Main St. — Slow ‘n Low Barbeque, Bon Appetit Gourmet Shoppe and Gifts, and Town Square Jewelers, respectively — were demolished.

The 214-year old Parker Hotel, said to be the second building constructed in Hillsboro in 1806, was brought down in a pile of rubble Friday, March 6.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Scaffolding was erected Wednesday morning for what was described as “shoring up” work on the western wall of the Parker House, which divided it from where the Parker Hotel once stood. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Shoring-up-the-Parker-House-wall.jpg Scaffolding was erected Wednesday morning for what was described as “shoring up” work on the western wall of the Parker House, which divided it from where the Parker Hotel once stood. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Work begins on corner wall reinforcement