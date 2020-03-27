Lucky buck night and turning off the TV

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1884, the Hillsborough Gazette reported that sealed bids were being received by the auditors office for masonry and superstructure for a bridge across Rattlesnake Creek, on the turnpike road leading from Greenfield to Hillsboro.

The people of Hillsboro contributed liberally to the flood victims at Ripley, raising a total of $1,700 to help out. Ten wagon loads of provisions were sent to different points on the river, with the Hon. Alphonso Hart personally donating $50 to Col. Edwards and Capt. Boyd for flood relief.

M.E. Boysell sold his stock of groceries at the corner of High and Walnut streets to Mr. Smith Creed, who was to carry on the business at that location. Boysell planned to try his fortune in the sunny South, expecting to move to Chattanooga, Tenn.

Joseph Fue, who lived in Sugar Tree Ridge, bought a black horse some 14 ½ hands high at a stock sale and upon returning home, the horse broke free for parts unknown. Fue was at last report searching for both horse and harness.

This week in 1926, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported that a movement was underway to build large dams near The Point in Paint Creek and Rocky Fork Creek to develop hydro-electric power for the region.

Hillsboro Auto Co. announced an immediate 2-percent reduction in sales tax on the purchase of a new ’26 Ford car. The state announced a tax reduction was going into effect at midnight, March 28.

The Palace Theatre was closed on account of projection machines at Bell’s Theatre being sold and removed by the new owner. The owners said the Palace would reopen the following Friday for the showing of “Behind the Front,” with a full schedule for the upcoming week, including Ralph Lewis in the great newspaper story “The Last Edition,” and Mrs. Rudolph Valentino starring in “When Love Grows Cold.”

Whisler Grain and Feed Co. announced that it had just installed a Jay Bee hammer mill so it can grind oats fine enough for chicken and hog feed.

The Murphy-Nash Co. in Hillsboro encouraged those looking for a new car to kick the tires and test drive the Special Six Sedan, guaranteed to provide real value for $1,215. P

An epidemic of something like the flu struck the community of Samantha with the health officer closing the schools until Monday.

The annual state convention of the Daughters of the American Revolution was being held in Cincinnati, with Mrs. Phil Weyrich being the delegate from the local organization.

A distribution of gasoline tax money was received by the county and Hillsboro, with the county receiving $10,000 and the city $1,013. The monies were earmarked for improvements and maintenance on county roads and city streets.

Highland County was second only to its northern neighbor, Fayette County, in Ohio hog production. The U.S. Census Bureau reported there were “79,065 plump persnickety porkers in the county, compared with 84,645 squealing snorting shoats in Fayette County.”

This week in 1962, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that Lyman Wise had been officially confirmed as the new Hillsboro postmaster, succeeding William Hapner, who had retired at the start of the year after 13 years in the postmaster’s chair.

A banquet honoring Hillsboro High School’s basketball teams, coaches, managers and cheerleaders was scheduled for April 4 at the Masonic Temple. Tickets for the affair were $2 each, and were available from any Hillsboro Booster Club member, and at Collins Appliance Store, Lang’s Smokery and Hillsboro Cleaners.

Showing at the Colony Theatre was “One-Two-Three,” starring James Cagney, Horst Bucholz and Pamela Tiffin, plus the added attraction “Teenage Millionaire” starring Chubby Checker.

G.C. Murphy told its customers “no tricks, no gimmicks and no hidden charges” in its latest ad, which offered plastic drapes for 99 cents, women’s solid or printed blouses for 87 cents, and Palmolive Octogon detergent, the 48-oz. bottle was priced at 67 cents.

Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Kress of Sardinia were celebrating 50 years of sitting on the front porch together on April 1. Meanwhile, Anna Lewis, a recent Hillsboro High School graduate, announced her engagement to Gene Rowland, who was a member of the class of 1957 at Marshall High School. The Hillsboro lovebirds were planning a fall wedding.

The Roselawn Drive-In Theatre was kicking off the 1962 season on March 29 with Lucky Buck Night, with admission just a buck a carload. On the big screen at Allensburg was Esther Williams in “The Big Show,” and coming up on the weekend was a twin bill of fun and fighting with Jerry Lewis starring in “The Errand Boy,” followed by Robert Ryan in “Here Come the Canadians.”

This week in 1998, the Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported that after a suspicious fire gutted the long-closed Sinking Spring school, the decision had been made to raze the 76-year-old building for the safety of the community.

McClain High School students were polishing up last minute preparations for their production of the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

April 24-30 had been designated “National TV Turn-off Week” and Webster Elementary students were getting ready for their “No TV Day.” With the average American watching four hours of TV every day, experts in 1998 said that the average child would spend more time in front of a television set than in a classroom.

Ken Davis of Leesburg was the new Ohio Farm Bureau president, having succeeded Irv Bell of Muskingum County. Davis and his family lived on a 1,500-acre farm, raising corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa, in addition to beef cattle.

The 1997 National Justin Rookies of the Year Award in the amateur age of the American Quarter Horse Association went to Susan Thompson of Hillsboro and her 6-year-old bay gelding Mr. Magnolia Zip. The duo picked up a $2,000 award, a pair of Justin boots and a custom-made sterling silver and gold belt buckle.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years