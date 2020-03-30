The Times-Gazette postpones 32nd Homemakers Show

The Times-Gazette has postponed its 32nd Homemakers Show that was scheduled for April 23 at the Southern State Community College Patriot Center in Hillsboro.

“We’re sorry, but just like so many others that have had to cancel or postpone things because of the coronavirus, there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Times-Gazette Media Sales Director Sharon Hughes. “We’re still excited about the show, and I think when this is all over everyone will be ready to get out and have a good time.”

Hughes said a new date has not been set. But she said Southern State has said it will still serve as host, and that the show will likely be held the third week of some upcoming month.

“We’d like to do it some time in May or June, but we will need to give the stores that support the show time to recoup and get back on their feet. And we don’t know how long that will be,” Hughes said.

She said most of the planned features will be the same, but that some business that had planned to take part may not be able to now.

When originally scheduled, a few new twists were planning for this year’s show.

“This year we’re going to highlight young people and put some of them on the stage,” said Hughes previously said. “It seems like some of the younger children are coming back to cooking in the kitchen and things like that, and parents and grandparents are sharing that time with younger family members, so we thought it might be a good time to do something like that.”

Tickets that have already been purchased are still good. Tickets are $7 each, cash or check only. They can be reserved by calling 937-393-3456. Vendors wanting to participate with booths or tables can call the same number.

Around 35 business set up with booths that attendees can browse. Each business will also have some type of giveaway. The show will start about 5:30 p.m. and will include at least two cooking demonstrations and musical entertainment by Herb Day of HerbDayRadio.com.

In past years, 100 to 150 bags of groceries donated by Kroger and Walmart have been given away. Lowe’s is the big sponsor, sets up a stage with various appliances, and usually supplies a nice grand prize. In past years The Laurels of Hillsboro has given away two separate $100 money balloons, Walmart has given away grills and patio furniture, and Highland District Hospital welcomes everyone with a bag and gift as they enter the show. Merchants National Bank has been a participant since the show’s inception.

Those attending the show are asked to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Highland County Homeless Shelter in Hillsboro. Anyone bringing five non-perishable items will receive a door prize ticket and those donating 10 non-perishable items will receive three door prizes tickets.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Event will stay at Patriot Center, but date undecided