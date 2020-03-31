Good weather and geese return

Southern State Community College’s campuses may be closed, but the geese are back. This picture was taken on SSCC’s Central Campus in Hillsboro during a recent warm spring day. Good weather is returning to the area with the geese. The temperature will continue to rise this week. The National Weather Service expects a high of 67 on Saturday, though lows will stay in the high 30s and low 40s. Skies may have a few clouds, but Wednesday through Saturday will be sunny.

