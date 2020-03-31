HCCAO adjusted hours, but providing direct services

With its services needed now more than ever, the Highland County Community Action Agency Organization, Inc. is continue to offer services directly from its local offices, executive director Julia Wise said Tuesday.

“Community Action agencies across the state and country are still delivering direct services to those in need within the county. More than ever, we need to meet the ongoing and current needs within the county,” Wise said in a news release. “We have not closed the doors to our offices, but kept them open to help those in need. I am proud of the staff as they have continued to help people and change lives during this critical period.”

She said Community Action agencies provide essential services in every Ohio county.

“Highland County Community Action has adjusted operations to maintain social distancing requirements and is still providing direct services throughout the county including home delivered meals to seniors, HEAP, emergency food, Ohio Means Jobs (assistance with employment), Family Health Services (including reproductive health and WIC) to provide emergency services and more to our community,” Wise said. “The Head Start program is operating like public schools with in-home education.”

As an added service, the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies (OACAA), in partnership with the Office of Governor Mike DeWine, has coordinated the distribution of more than 20,000 bottles of soap to Community Action agencies across Ohio. Thanks to a donation from Bath and Body Works, the soap will be distributed across the state at food pantries, domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters, and other vital locations to meet the needs of struggling Ohioans, the news release said.

Soap will be distributed through the HCCAO offices located in Hillsboro and Greenfield.

“Hygiene products have been in short supply due to the overwhelming demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Philip E. Cole, executive director of OACAA. “Governor DeWine’s office and Bath and Body Works was quick to respond, and we’re pleased to get these supplies into the hands of citizens to help flatten the curve and save lives in Ohio.”

The Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. provides services for Highland County with offices in Hillsboro and Greenfield. In 2019, HCCAO served more than 8,000 unduplicated residents throughout the county, the news release said.

Community Action hopes distribute 20,000 bottles of soap