A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Browny, a boxer-terrier mix puppy. Browny is a sweet boy who loves cuddling, attention and hugs. Browny and one of his brothers came to A 2nd Chance after their former family wasn’t able to keep their entire litter. Browny and his brother were born at the end of October, and A 2nd Chance estimates that they’ll be medium-sized dogs when they grow up. Browny and his brother can be adopted separately and would love to find their forever families. To meet Browny or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions” Facebook page.

