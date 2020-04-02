Bright student’s art turns into billboard

Bright Elementary School student Meghan Thompson’s winning billboard design on recycling and littler prevention is on display at the intersection of SR 28 and SR 138 just east of Greenfield. The creative billboard design contest was conducted under the auspices of the four-county Ross, Pickaway, Highland, Fayette Solid Waste District, in conjunction with the observance of Earth Day on April 22.

