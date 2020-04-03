Chamber presenting program on CARES Act

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will present a program Monday, April 6 to help Highland County small business owners understand the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.

At 9 a.m., via ZOOM, Melissa Carter of Ohio State University South Centers will provide information related to the Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, specifically the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as other funding sources, the chamber said in a news release. After the presentation, Carter will be joined by her colleagues to answer questions from participants.

The call is open to any business in Highland County. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. To register, just click “reserve spot” on the event page hosted by The Highland Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and titled “Business Resources During Coronavirus with OSU South Centers.” You will receive a message from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce with the call information. Participants can connect to the zoom meeting from their desktop or mobile phone, and have the opportunity to view the panelists or just call in.

“During this time, we understand there is a lot of uncertainty and an enormous amount of information circulating in every media outlet,” Destiny Bryson, executive director of the The Highland County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, said in the news release. “Both Tracy Evans of Grow Highland County and myself have played a part in distributing the latest updates and information. However, Melissa Carter at OSU South Centers can ‘put pen to paper’ or should I say ‘text to screen’ to really take these available opportunities to the next level.”

The CARES Act tasks the SBA with overseeing the distribution of millions of dollars in loans and grants to help small businesses survive the current pandemic. It also provides additional funding for the SBA’s resource partners, such as the Ohio State University South Centers Business Development Network, to provide advice and training to help small businesses respond to the unprecedented challenges in communities throughout the country, the news release said.

“While our offices are closed, both Grow and the chamber are still working to provide our business community with the most accurate and easily accessible information possible,” Bryson said. “Check our Facebook pages often for useful information, and be sure to join ‘Highland Proud’ and ‘Highland County Carry Out & Delivery Options’ public groups supporting our Highland County businesses.”

Anyone with questions can reach Bryson via email at president@thehighlandchamber.com.

Bryson https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_Bryson-Destiny-2019-mug-2-.jpg Bryson

Monday event open to any Highland County business