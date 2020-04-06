This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Chevy, a cuddle bug of mixed heritage who is chiefly interested in friends, laps and treats — in that order. Chevy is a good listener and likes back rubs, belly rubs and silly jokes. He’s about 2 years old and weighs 55 pounds, but he’s light on his feet. Chevy isn’t the best at practicing social distancing, but he would make a great companion to combat cabin fever. To make an appointment to meet Chevy, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

Submitted photo