COVID cases numbers up to 6

Highland County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased from four to six over the weekend, and at midnight Monday Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s new state at home order commenced.

“Most notably is the ability of local businesses to set how many people they will allow into the store at any given time,” Branden Jackman, public information officer for the Highland County Emergency Operations Center, said Monday about the new state at home order.

Jackman said emergency personnel spent Monday afternoon contacting local businesses in an attempt to see how many people would be allowed in various stores at any given time through May 1. Following is their list: Walmart 920, Lowe’s 150 plus its associates, Rural King 200, Kroger 465, Community Markets had not supplied its number by late Monday afternoon, Save A Lot in Hillsboro 70, Save A Lot in Greenfield 50, Walgreens 51, CVS 15, Rite Aid had not supplied a number, all Dollar Generals had no limit, Family Dollar in Hillsboro 20, Family Dollar in Greenfield had not supplied a number.

Jackman said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Highland County was four when the weekend started and as of Monday afternoon was up to six. Of those six, he said four were resting at home and two were hospitalized.

“Of the four at home, we are very hopeful that one case will be fully recovered this week and released from isolation. This case will still appear on our list of county cases in the state report, even though they have recovered,” Jackman said.

Across the state, Jackman said figures from Monday were showing 1,214 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 with 371 needing intensive care. He said the number of deaths increased to 142 statewide, with none locally.

“We knew all along that we would not be able to stop the spread of COVID-19. Our goal has been to slow it down to allow the health care system to stay caught up,” Jackman said. “The projections coming from OSU Hospital show more infections than we currently have, so our efforts are making a difference.

“Keep physical distancing and covering that cough, wear your mask, and stay at home if sick. We are flattening the curve. We’re all in this together. Be nice.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Jackman https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_Jackman-mug-1.jpg Jackman

Emergency officials provide numbers stores will allow