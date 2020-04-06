Hillsboro says ‘together we can overcome’

Hanging from a utility pole in the center of Hillsboro is a sign that reads: “Even though we’re far apart… TOGETHER we can make it though.”

Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott said in a news release that the sign holds a statement the city wishes to portray to all the citizens of Hillsboro.

“Social distance does not mean we are not in this together,” Abbott said in the news release. “Hillsboro is a city where pride rings true and we are honored to be part of such a strong community.”

Abbott said City Hall and all city departments have been proactive in implementing procedures to ensure successful navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said some precautions the city has taken include employee social distancing, hand sanitizing stations and disinfecting surfaces frequently. She said that on March 17, the city made the decision to close its lobbies to the public, followed by a decision on March 20, to begin implementing “split shifts” to help eliminate exposure to the virus.

“We do not take this lightly and are doing everything in our power to keep our employees and the community healthy and safe while still maintaining the day-to-day activities of city business,” the news release said. “The city is not exempt to the budget crisis that comes along with the coronavirus. Our revenues will be affected and we have cut all unessential spending and overtime. We will continue to visit the budget regularly to ensure we are on track throughout these unanticipated times.

“City officials engage in daily conference call meetings with the EMA to stay up-to-date and educated as the virus evolves and moves into our community. Hillsboro City Council will meet April 13, 2020 via ZOOM meeting and the meeting ID number will be published for citizens interested in attending. All city events will be cancelled or postponed until the stay at home order is lifted. All city playgrounds, restrooms and the yard waste site will be closed until further notice.”

Abbott said the following are ways citizens can help their community:

* Maintain social distancing. Follow the governor’s stay at home order and before you go out, ask yourself, is this essential?

* Wash your hands and do not touch your face.

* Help those in need. Consider dropping off groceries to a neighbor in need or checking in on an elderly family member who might need your help.

* Support local businesses. Order take out or buy a gift card. The businesses need the community’s support.

* Get outside. Spring is here, the sun is shining. Keep your mind occupied and take a walk, work in your garden, or check out some of the new nature trails that Hillsboro has to offer at Harmony Lake and Liberty Park.

* Watch your water usage. Think twice before watering your lawn, powerwashing, filling a swimming pool, etc. “The water revenue at the city is taking a huge hit due to COVID-19, so we ask that you please be mindful with water usage,” the news release said.

”In times such as these community is so important. We are fortunate to live in a strong community that offers hope and help to those in need,” the news release said. “Please remember those on the front line, working hard every day to fight this global pandemic. Do your part: stay home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, help a neighbor in need and be kind. Remember, we are better together and together we can overcome.”

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_Hillsboro-sign.jpg

City provides update on COVID-19 status