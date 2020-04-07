Times-Gazette accepting senior bios

The Times-Gazette is accepting senior bios for its annual graduation edition that will be published on Friday, May 8 in The Times-Gazette and Sunday, May 10 in the Highland County Shopper.

The bios must be turned by Friday, April 10. They can be dropped off or mailed to The Times-Gazette, 108 Gov. Trimble Place, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or emailed to arunyon-elam@aimmediamidwest.com.

The bios should include the student’s name, school, parents’ names and plans after high school graduation.

For more information call Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.