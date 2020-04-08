A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Jenny, a young purebred American Staffordshire terrier. After she was found wounded in a family’s driveway and they nursed her back to health but couldn’t keep her, Jenny came to A 2nd Chance to find her forever home. Jenny is a sweetheart who loves cuddles. She adores people but would be happiest in a house where she’s the only dog. She’s spayed, house-trained, and up-to-date on her shots. To meet Jenny or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions” Facebook page.

